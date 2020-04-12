Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on EVBG. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Everbridge from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a buy rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up from $105.00) on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Everbridge from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Everbridge from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $113.77.

Shares of NASDAQ:EVBG opened at $98.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.67 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.69, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Everbridge has a 12-month low of $59.85 and a 12-month high of $133.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.83.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $57.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.21 million. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 20.18% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. Everbridge’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Everbridge will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $309,562.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.95, for a total value of $1,019,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,097,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,841,509 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,935,075 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $151,090,000 after buying an additional 41,549 shares during the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 55.8% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 1,337,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,405,000 after buying an additional 478,726 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 20.5% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 846,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,116,000 after buying an additional 144,285 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 832,295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,986,000 after buying an additional 206,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Everbridge by 38.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 770,013 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,794,000 after buying an additional 212,832 shares during the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

