EUNO Price Hits $0.0038 (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, EUNO has traded 1.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0038 or 0.00000053 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. EUNO has a market cap of $125,600.15 and $1,615.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00004057 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000787 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00001187 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded up 41.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 36,423,774 coins and its circulating supply is 33,459,068 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

EUNO Coin Trading

EUNO can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

