Etherparty (FUEL) One Day Volume Hits $82,817.00

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $1.84 million and approximately $82,817.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges including Gate.io, ACX, Binance and HitBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Etherparty alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002712 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014107 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $198.11 or 0.02794797 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.69 or 0.00207223 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 92.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00053111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.54 or 0.00050002 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000184 BTC.

About Etherparty

Etherparty launched on October 1st, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . Etherparty’s official message board is medium.com/etherparty . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Etherparty Token Trading

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Gate.io, Binance and ACX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Etherparty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Etherparty and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.