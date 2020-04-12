Eterbase Coin (XBASE) Price Reaches $0.0014

Eterbase Coin (CURRENCY:XBASE) traded down 4.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. One Eterbase Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges including Coinlim, P2PB2B, LATOKEN and IDEX. Eterbase Coin has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $136,014.00 worth of Eterbase Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Eterbase Coin has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Eterbase Coin alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00053487 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0515 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $333.11 or 0.04680389 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00065762 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00037033 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005596 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014000 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009075 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003316 BTC.

Eterbase Coin Token Profile

Eterbase Coin (XBASE) is a token. Its launch date was May 9th, 2018. Eterbase Coin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 981,921,844 tokens. The official message board for Eterbase Coin is medium.com/@ETERBASE . The official website for Eterbase Coin is www.eterbase.com . Eterbase Coin’s official Twitter account is @ETERBASE

Eterbase Coin Token Trading

Eterbase Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Escodex, DDEX, CoinTiger, IDEX, P2PB2B, LATOKEN, Coinlim and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eterbase Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eterbase Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Eterbase Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Eterbase Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Eterbase Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.