Essentia (ESS) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Essentia has a market capitalization of $207,096.58 and $20,431.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Essentia token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, Bilaxy and Ethfinex. In the last seven days, Essentia has traded down 7.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.04614350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036978 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

Essentia Profile

Essentia (ESS) is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Essentia is essentia.one . Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Bilaxy, BitForex, CoinBene, Ethfinex and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Essentia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

