Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd’s FY2025 Earnings (OTCMKTS:KWHIY)

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Ltd (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Kawasaki Heavy Industries in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.89 for the year.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kawasaki Heavy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th.

Shares of KWHIY stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a 12 month low of $4.91 and a 12 month high of $10.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.27 and a 200-day moving average of $8.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ship and offshore structure, rolling stock, aerospace, gas turbine and machinery, plant and infrastructure, motorcycle and engine, and precision machinery businesses. The Ship & Offshore Structure segment offers liquid natural gas carriers, LPG carriers, bulk carriers, and submarines.

Featured Article: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.