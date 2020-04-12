Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$4.50 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on ERF. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a buy rating and set a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerplus presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$7.60.

Shares of TSE ERF opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.69 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.67. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$13.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.87 and its 200 day moving average price is C$7.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$314.97 million.

The firm also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a yield of 6.56%. Enerplus’s payout ratio is -10.69%.

In other Enerplus news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 11,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$5.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,403.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 56,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$319,718.77.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

