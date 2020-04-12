Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Given a C$4.00 Price Target by Tudor Pickering & Holt Analysts

Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$5.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$4.00 to C$3.50 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$12.00 to C$4.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Tudor Pickering reissued a buy rating and issued a C$11.50 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Friday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$7.60.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE ERF opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$3.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.34. Enerplus has a 12 month low of C$1.62 and a 12 month high of C$13.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $598.69 million and a PE ratio of -2.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.83.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.25 by C($0.10). The business had revenue of C$327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$314.97 million.

The company also recently declared a apr 20 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a yield of 6.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.69%.

In other news, Director Elliott Pew purchased 11,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$5.70 per share, with a total value of C$65,403.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 56,070 shares in the company, valued at C$319,718.77.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

Recommended Story: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.