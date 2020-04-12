Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) Earns “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas (LON:ENOG) in a research note released on Thursday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Separately, Citigroup reiterated a buy rating on shares of Energean Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

ENOG opened at GBX 822 ($10.81) on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.14. Energean Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of GBX 295.50 ($3.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,092 ($14.36). The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion and a PE ratio of -16.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 574.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 813.29.

In other news, insider Robert Peck acquired 1,100 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 770 ($10.13) per share, with a total value of £8,470 ($11,141.80). Also, insider Karen Simon acquired 31,422 shares of Energean Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 668 ($8.79) per share, with a total value of £209,898.96 ($276,110.18). Over the last three months, insiders bought 252,888 shares of company stock valued at $188,694,814.

About Energean Oil & Gas

Energean Oil & Gas plc operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The company focuses on the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through five segments: Greece, Israel, Egypt, Montenegro, and New Ventures. The company holds 13 licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean.

