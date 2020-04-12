Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Enel Americas SA (NYSE:ENI) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the one ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a buy recommendation.

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Enel Americas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th.

Get Enel Americas alerts:

Enel Americas has a 12 month low of $10.33 and a 12 month high of $18.72.

Enel Americas SA, formerly Enersis Americas SA, through its subsidiaries and jointly controlled entities, is engaged in the electricity generation, transmission and distribution businesses in Chile, Brazil, Colombia, Peru and Argentina. The Company operates through two segments: Generation and Transmission, and Distribution.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Americas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Americas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.