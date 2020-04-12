Empire Company Limited (EMP.A) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Empire Company Limited (TSE:EMP.A) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

EMP.A traded down C$1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$29.47. 1,704,951 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 314,151. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$29.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$32.25. Empire has a 1-year low of C$23.88 and a 1-year high of C$37.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 178.35. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion and a PE ratio of 15.19.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on EMP.A shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Empire from C$37.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Empire from C$28.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, CIBC upgraded Empire from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$34.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$34.67.

In related news, Director Robert G. C. Sobey sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$31.23, for a total value of C$46,845.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$276,073.20.

About Empire

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises approximately 1,500 retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, and Lawtons Drugs; and approximately 350 retail fuel locations.

