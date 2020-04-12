Emphy Hits Market Capitalization of $25,872.33 (EPY)

Emphy (CURRENCY:EPY) traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Emphy token can now be bought for $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and IDEX. During the last week, Emphy has traded 16.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. Emphy has a market capitalization of $25,872.33 and approximately $32.00 worth of Emphy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Emphy Profile

Emphy is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 4th, 2015. Emphy’s total supply is 15,375,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,915,125 tokens. Emphy’s official Twitter account is @EmphyOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Emphy’s official website is emphy.io

Buying and Selling Emphy

Emphy can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emphy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emphy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Emphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

