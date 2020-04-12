Elementis (LON:ELM) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Elementis (LON:ELM) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. UBS Group currently has a GBX 110 ($1.45) price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of GBX 155 ($2.04).

ELM has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Elementis from GBX 153 ($2.01) to GBX 55 ($0.72) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Elementis to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 160 ($2.10) to GBX 75 ($0.99) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 170 ($2.24) to GBX 140 ($1.84) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Elementis from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 186 ($2.45) and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 117 ($1.54).

ELM opened at GBX 62.95 ($0.83) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $365.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 71 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 133.96. Elementis has a fifty-two week low of GBX 18.07 ($0.24) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 185.70 ($2.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.20, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a GBX 4.45 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is a positive change from Elementis’s previous dividend of $2.23. Elementis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.89%.

In other news, insider Dorothee Deuring bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.61) per share, for a total transaction of £4,600 ($6,051.04). Also, insider Andrew Duff bought 44,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £19,800 ($26,045.78). Insiders bought a total of 69,034 shares of company stock valued at $3,943,400 in the last 90 days.

Elementis Company Profile

Elementis plc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals in North and South America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Specialty Products and Chromium segments. The Specialty Products segment offers functional additives to the personal care, coatings, and energy end markets, as well as oilfield and construction sectors.

