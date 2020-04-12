Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $49.19.

Several analysts have recently commented on ERI shares. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $80.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eldorado Resorts from $68.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eldorado Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

NASDAQ:ERI traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $18.11. 10,122,796 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,350,500. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Eldorado Resorts has a one year low of $6.02 and a one year high of $70.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.85.

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. Eldorado Resorts had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 3.20%. The business had revenue of $592.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.74 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eldorado Resorts will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the first quarter worth $69,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $70,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Eldorado Resorts in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eldorado Resorts by 81.4% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Eldorado Resorts

Eldorado Resorts, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. It owns and operates Eldorado Resort Casino Reno, a hotel, casino, and entertainment facility; Silver Legacy Resort Casino, a themed hotel and casino; Circus Circus Reno, a hotel-casino and entertainment complex; Eldorado Resort Casino Shreveport, a hotel and tri-level riverboat dockside casino; Mountaineer Casino, Racetrack & Resort, a hotel, casino, entertainment, and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; Presque Isle Downs & Casino, a casino and live thoroughbred horse racing facility; and Eldorado Gaming Scioto Downs, a modern racino.

