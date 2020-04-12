El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) Given New $12.00 Price Target at SunTrust Banks

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) had its price target increased by SunTrust Banks from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for El Pollo LoCo’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.79 EPS.

LOCO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of El Pollo LoCo from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of El Pollo LoCo from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. El Pollo LoCo presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.33.

Shares of NASDAQ LOCO opened at $11.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. El Pollo LoCo has a 52 week low of $6.15 and a 52 week high of $16.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.47 and its 200 day moving average is $13.12. The company has a market cap of $391.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68 and a beta of 1.26.

El Pollo LoCo (NASDAQ:LOCO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. El Pollo LoCo had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $107.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that El Pollo LoCo will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LOCO. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in El Pollo LoCo by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,456,752 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,195,000 after purchasing an additional 273,718 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,249,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at $2,173,000. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in shares of El Pollo LoCo by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 519,441 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,864,000 after buying an additional 96,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of El Pollo LoCo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,052,000. 97.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

El Pollo LoCo Company Profile

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. The company offers citrus-marinated, flame-grilled chicken, and handcrafted entrée products, including specialty chicken burritos, chicken quesadillas, and chicken tortilla soup, as well as under 500 calorie entrees, and Pollo Bowl and Pollo salad products.

