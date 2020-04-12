easyJet (LON:EZJ) Downgraded by Goodbody

Goodbody cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of easyJet to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Commerzbank reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,144.05 ($15.05).
Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.
easyJet Company Profile
easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.
