easyJet (LON:EZJ) Downgraded by Goodbody

Goodbody cut shares of easyJet (LON:EZJ) to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EZJ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,260 ($16.57) to GBX 1,620 ($21.31) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of easyJet to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.84) price target on shares of easyJet in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale upgraded shares of easyJet to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,440 ($18.94) in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Commerzbank reduced their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 1,675 ($22.03) to GBX 600 ($7.89) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,144.05 ($15.05).

Get easyJet alerts:

Shares of LON EZJ opened at GBX 681.20 ($8.96) on Thursday. easyJet has a 1 year low of GBX 410 ($5.39) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 836.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,220.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.70 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.76.

In other news, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). In the last quarter, insiders have bought 997 shares of company stock worth $1,513,005.

easyJet Company Profile

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for easyJet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for easyJet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.