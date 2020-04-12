DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
OTCMKTS DYNE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. DynTek has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.
DynTek Company Profile
See Also: How Do You Calculate Return on Equity (ROE)?
To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.
Receive News & Ratings for DynTek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DynTek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.