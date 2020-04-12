DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) Downgraded to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of DynTek (OTCMKTS:DYNE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS DYNE opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.00. DynTek has a 12-month low of $6.00 and a 12-month high of $21.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.00.

DynTek Company Profile

DynTek, Inc provides professional information technology services to mid-market commercial businesses, state and local government agencies, and educational institutions. It offers infrastructure and data center solutions, including advanced networking, security, server virtualization, and servers and storage solutions; and Microsoft platform solutions comprising management and virtualization, messaging, communications, desktop, data platform, identity and security, portals and collaboration, and midmarket solutions.

