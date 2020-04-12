Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.

Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.88.

Get Diversified Royalty alerts:

Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DIV. Pi Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Diversified Royalty from C$3.75 to C$2.75 in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

Diversified Royalty Company Profile

Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.

See Also: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Royalty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Royalty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.