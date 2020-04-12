Diversified Royalty Corp (DIV) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Diversified Royalty Corp (TSE:DIV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, April 14th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.0167 per share on Thursday, April 30th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th.
Shares of TSE DIV opened at C$1.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $187.08 million and a P/E ratio of 13.64. Diversified Royalty has a 52-week low of C$1.17 and a 52-week high of C$3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.66, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.95. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.88.
Diversified Royalty (TSE:DIV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Diversified Royalty will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current year.
Diversified Royalty Company Profile
Diversified Royalty Corp., a multi-royalty corporation, engages in the acquisition of royalties from multi-location businesses and franchisors in North America. It primarily holds the Canadian and United States trademarks and other intellectual property rights related to the Original Joe's, Elephant & Castle, and State & Main restaurant businesses.
