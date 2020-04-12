Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Discovery Inc Series C from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of DISCK opened at $20.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. Discovery Inc Series C has a 1 year low of $15.43 and a 1 year high of $31.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $21.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.57.

Discovery Inc Series C (NASDAQ:DISCK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.01). Discovery Inc Series C had a return on equity of 24.05% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,788,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,463,000 after buying an additional 34,993 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after buying an additional 230,750 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 599.9% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 77,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after buying an additional 66,507 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,065,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,403,000 after buying an additional 158,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its stake in Discovery Inc Series C by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 114,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after buying an additional 11,233 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

About Discovery Inc Series C

Discovery, Inc operates as a media company worldwide. The company operates through two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Science Channel, MotorTrend, Food Network, HGTV, Travel Channel, TVN, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Discovery Family Channel, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, Discovery en Espanol, Discovery Familia, Great American Country, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, Discovery Kids, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

