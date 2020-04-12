Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $37.00 price target on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dine Brands Global, Inc. is a full-service dining company. It operates and franchises restaurants under both the Applebee’s Neighborhood Grill & Bar and IHOP brands. The company’s Applebee’s restaurants offer casual food, drinks, casual dining, and table services and IHOP restaurants provide full table services, and food and beverage offerings. Dine Brands Global, Inc. formerly known as Dine Equity Inc., is headquartered in Glendale, California. “

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. MKM Partners downgraded Dine Brands Global from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Barclays lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Raymond James cut Dine Brands Global from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush lifted their target price on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, CL King started coverage on Dine Brands Global in a report on Monday, December 30th. They issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dine Brands Global currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $94.00.

Shares of DIN traded up $3.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,828,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,686,113. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.88 and its 200 day moving average is $73.34. The stock has a market cap of $597.05 million, a PE ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.28. Dine Brands Global has a 12-month low of $14.16 and a 12-month high of $104.46.

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.07. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 55.06% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $227.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dine Brands Global will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from Dine Brands Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Dine Brands Global’s payout ratio is currently 43.74%.

In related news, insider Jay D. Johns sold 8,526 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.64, for a total value of $721,640.64. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 26,212 shares in the company, valued at $2,218,583.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jay D. Johns sold 2,407 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.22, for a total value of $205,124.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,507,200.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,656 shares of company stock worth $1,370,727. 2.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 17.5% in the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 14,909 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,170 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $18,600,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the fourth quarter worth about $4,807,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in Dine Brands Global by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,039,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $170,358,000 after buying an additional 240,509 shares during the last quarter.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates in five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, IHOP Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

Recommended Story: What is the Dividend Aristocrat Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dine Brands Global (DIN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.