Digital Fantasy Sports Price Tops $0.0451 on Top Exchanges (DFS)

Digital Fantasy Sports (CURRENCY:DFS) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Digital Fantasy Sports token can now be bought for about $0.0451 or 0.00000549 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. Digital Fantasy Sports has a market cap of $139,196.00 and approximately $343.00 worth of Digital Fantasy Sports was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Digital Fantasy Sports has traded down 24% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00053897 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $333.03 or 0.04698273 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00065889 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00037015 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005592 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014040 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009111 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

About Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports (CRYPTO:DFS) is a token. Its launch date was July 22nd, 2017. Digital Fantasy Sports’ total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,084,280 tokens. Digital Fantasy Sports’ official website is www.digitalfantasysports.com . The Reddit community for Digital Fantasy Sports is /r/dfstoken . Digital Fantasy Sports’ official Twitter account is @fantasygoldcoin

Buying and Selling Digital Fantasy Sports

Digital Fantasy Sports can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coindeal, Cat.Ex and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Fantasy Sports directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Digital Fantasy Sports should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Fantasy Sports using one of the exchanges listed above.

