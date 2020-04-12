Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) Cut to “Sell” at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) to a sell rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

DLAKY has been the topic of several other research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of Deutsche Lufthansa from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Lufthansa currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.75.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at $9.80 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a PE ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.95. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of $8.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

Deutsche Lufthansa (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.66 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Lufthansa had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 13.10%. Analysts predict that Deutsche Lufthansa will post -6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Deutsche Lufthansa stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Deutsche Lufthansa AG (OTCMKTS:DLAKY) by 78.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,840 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,060 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Deutsche Lufthansa were worth $410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deutsche Lufthansa

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Network Airlines, Point-to-Point Airlines, Logistics, MRO, Catering segments. The Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 263 destinations in 86 countries. The Point-to-Point Airlines segment provides passenger services through a route network of 192 destinations in 62 countries.

See Also: Understanding the two types of arbitrage



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.