Deutsche Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Deutsche Borse (OTCMKTS:LNSTY) in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS LNSTY opened at $23.15 on Thursday. Deutsche Borse has a 12 month low of $15.68 and a 12 month high of $28.06.

Deutsche Borse Company Profile

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, France, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services – LCH, Post Trade Services – CC&G and Monte Titoli, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other.

