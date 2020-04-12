Deutsche Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY)

Deutsche Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of KION GRP AG/ADR (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. HSBC raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised KION GRP AG/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. KION GRP AG/ADR presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $19.00.

KIGRY stock opened at $12.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.01. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 1.47. KION GRP AG/ADR has a fifty-two week low of $8.97 and a fifty-two week high of $18.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

