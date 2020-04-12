Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Receives Underperform Rating from Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research note on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.91.

Get Deutsche Bank alerts:

NYSE:DB traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.69. 7,322,891 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,264,373. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Deutsche Bank has a fifty-two week low of $4.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.16.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative return on equity of 8.21% and a negative net margin of 15.54%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 126,279 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 19,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,495 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 32,295 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deutsche Bank Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

Read More: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.