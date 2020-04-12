Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) Earns “Buy” Rating from DZ Bank

DZ Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) in a report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“FRANKFURT (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die DZ Bank hat den fairen Wert fur die Deutsche Post nach einer zuruckgezogenen Prognose und vorlaufigen Quartalszahlen von 36 auf 32 Euro gesenkt, die Einstufung aber auf Kaufen” belassen. Er erwarte im zweiten Quartal eine Zunahme der Covid-19-Belastungen gegenuber dem Jahresauftakt, schrieb Analyst Dirk Schlamp in einer am Mittwoch vorliegenden Studie zu den Aktien des Logistikkonzerns. Die Dividende fur 2019 sollte seiner Ansicht nach auch weiterhin gezahlt werden. Der Experte reduzierte seine Gewinnschatzungen fur das laufende Jahr und geht ab 2021 von einer spurbaren Erholung aus./kro/la

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 16:24 / MESZ Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 08.04.2020 / 16:31 / MESZ

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst wrote.

DB has been the topic of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets restated a hold rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a sell rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $7.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an underperform rating on shares of Deutsche Bank in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.91.

Shares of Deutsche Bank stock opened at $6.69 on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $11.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.84.

Deutsche Bank (NYSE:DB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported ($0.80) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Bank had a negative net margin of 15.54% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Deutsche Bank will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DB. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $72,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deutsche Bank by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank during the 4th quarter worth about $97,000. 21.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Deutsche Bank

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Deutsche Asset Management.

