Deutsche Bank Cuts International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) Price Target to GBX 400

International Consolidated Airlns Grp (LON:IAG) had its price objective cut by Deutsche Bank from GBX 685 ($9.01) to GBX 400 ($5.26) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on IAG. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 624 ($8.21) to GBX 463 ($6.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Societe Generale upgraded International Consolidated Airlns Grp to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the company from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 660 ($8.68) in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 580 ($7.63) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on International Consolidated Airlns Grp from GBX 777 ($10.22) to GBX 763 ($10.04) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating on shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp in a report on Friday, April 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 591.31 ($7.78).

Shares of International Consolidated Airlns Grp stock opened at GBX 246.70 ($3.25) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $4.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 355.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 515.14. International Consolidated Airlns Grp has a 1-year low of GBX 5.58 ($0.07) and a 1-year high of GBX 684 ($9.00). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 208.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of €0.17 ($0.20) per share. This is an increase from International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s previous dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.81%. International Consolidated Airlns Grp’s dividend payout ratio is 0.17%.

International Consolidated Airlns Grp Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, LEVEL, and Aer Lingus brands.

