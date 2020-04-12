Deutsche Bank Cuts Bunzl (LON:BNZL) Price Target to GBX 1,920

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,920 ($25.26) in a report published on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Deutsche Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BNZL. Berenberg Bank raised Bunzl to a hold rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,700 ($22.36) to GBX 1,550 ($20.39) in a research report on Monday, March 30th. HSBC decreased their target price on Bunzl from GBX 2,450 ($32.23) to GBX 1,780 ($23.41) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Bunzl to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from GBX 2,000 ($26.31) to GBX 1,195 ($15.72) in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Bunzl from GBX 2,250 ($29.60) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Bunzl in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bunzl currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,914.50 ($25.18).

BNZL stock opened at GBX 1,694 ($22.28) on Thursday. Bunzl has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242 ($16.34) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,551 ($33.56). The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 16.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,697.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,955.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.59.

Bunzl (LON:BNZL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported GBX 132.20 ($1.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of GBX 127.70 ($1.68) by GBX 4.50 ($0.06). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bunzl will post 12991.0005978 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a GBX 35.80 ($0.47) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from Bunzl’s previous dividend of $15.50. Bunzl’s payout ratio is 0.49%.

In other news, insider Frank van Zanten sold 5,346 shares of Bunzl stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,902 ($25.02), for a total value of £101,680.92 ($133,755.49).

About Bunzl

Bunzl plc provides distribution and outsourcing services primarily in the North America, Continental Europe, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It provides non-food consumables, including food packaging, napkins, disposable tableware, food service disposables, guest amenities, light and heavy catering equipment, cleaning and hygiene products, and safety items to hotels, restaurants, caterers, and food processors and packers, as well as the leisure sector.

