DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR (OTCMKTS:DNZOY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Denso Corporation is the global manufacturer and supplier of automotive technology, systems and auto parts. Its automotive supplies include advanced technology, systems and components in the areas of thermal, power train control, electric, electronics and information and safety. The Company’s product line includes body electronics, hybrid vehicle components, automatic identification products, industrial robots, programmable logic controllers; and products that provide engine management, climate control, driving control and safety. Products offered by Denso are: automotive air conditioning, heaters, cockpit modules, radiators, starters, alternators, concealed rear wipers, windshield wiper, washer systems, power windows, airbag sensing, lane keeping assist, electric power steering systems, battery ECU, DC-DC converters, integrated starter generators, electric compressors, car navigation systems, electronic toll collection systems, and data communication modules. Denso is headquartered in Kariya City, Japan. “

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of DENSO CORP/ADR from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. DENSO CORP/ADR has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $19.00.

OTCMKTS:DNZOY opened at $17.29 on Wednesday. DENSO CORP/ADR has a 12 month low of $13.31 and a 12 month high of $23.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $17.11 and its 200-day moving average is $21.00.

About DENSO CORP/ADR

DENSO Corporation manufactures and sells automotive components and systems, industrial products, and home appliances. It offers air-conditioning systems for cars and buses; truck refrigeration units; radiators and cooling systems; gasoline and diesel engine management systems; engine-related products; products for drive systems; hybrid and electric car drive systems, and power supply and related products; power supply and starting system parts; and small motor systems for automobiles.

