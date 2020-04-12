DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DeNA (OTCMKTS:DNACF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $12.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “DeNA Co., Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online service which includes games, e-commerce, entertainment, healthcare, automotive and other diversified offerings. DeNA Co., Ltd. is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan. “

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of DeNA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th.

DNACF opened at $10.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.40. DeNA has a 52-week low of $10.57 and a 52-week high of $22.62.

DeNA Company Profile

DeNA Co, Ltd. develops and operates mobile and online services worldwide. The company operates Mobage, a platform that hosts free-to-play mobile games; Yahoo! Mobage, which offers games for PC browsers; and AndApp, a platform that allows users to play mobile game apps on PC browsers under the same user account.

