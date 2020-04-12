Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) Price Target Lowered to C$0.10 at Scotiabank

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) had its price target cut by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.10 in a research report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Firstegy downgraded shares of Delphi Energy from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Delphi Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$0.90 to C$0.25 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a hold rating on shares of Delphi Energy in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$0.33.

TSE:DEE opened at C$0.41 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.95. Delphi Energy has a 12 month low of C$0.18 and a 12 month high of C$5.10. The company has a market cap of $9.85 million and a PE ratio of -0.07. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.40.

Delphi Energy (TSE:DEE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.03) by C$0.23. The company had revenue of C$19.15 million during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Delphi Energy will post -0.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Delphi Energy Company Profile

Delphi Energy Corp., an oil and natural gas company, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company primarily holds interests in the Bigstone Montney property located in the Deep Basin of Northwest Alberta. It distributes natural gas through Alliance pipeline system in Chicago.

