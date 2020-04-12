Delek US (NYSE:DK) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $16.00 price target on the oil and gas company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Delek US Holdings, Inc. is an independent refiner, transporter and marketer of petroleum products. With the Permian crude transportation bottleneck easing considerably, the company’s feedstock discounts have gone down, erasing that comparative advantage. Over the past few quarters, Delek has been bearing the brunt of lower merchandise sales & margins, which are affecting the firm's profits in the retail segment. Refinery maintenance plans are likely to lower the company's throughputs in the coming period. As a result, Delek's earnings & cash flows might be under pressure. Being a relatively small player, Delek lacks the attractive economies of scale and better infrastructure networks of the larger refiners. This might result in lower rates of return going forward. Hence, Delek is unlikely to return to favor anytime soon.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Delek US in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Delek US from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on shares of Delek US from $35.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Delek US from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Delek US has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of NYSE DK traded down $0.48 during trading on Thursday, hitting $18.01. 2,152,577 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,951. Delek US has a 1 year low of $7.79 and a 1 year high of $44.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.14). Delek US had a net margin of 3.34% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.89%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Delek US’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Delek US’s dividend payout ratio is 37.58%.

In related news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn acquired 839,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.42 per share, for a total transaction of $8,746,548.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Delek Us Holdings, Inc. acquired 451,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.02 per share, with a total value of $4,979,078.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 66.1% during the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 519 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $66,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in Delek US by 1,905.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Delek US during the fourth quarter worth approximately $159,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Delek US by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,235 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 373 shares in the last quarter.

About Delek US

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company's Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

