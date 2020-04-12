DCC (LON:DCC) Receives Buy Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reiterated their buy rating on shares of DCC (LON:DCC) in a report released on Wednesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC cut their price objective on DCC from GBX 8,350 ($109.84) to GBX 6,030 ($79.32) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 8,320 ($109.44) to GBX 6,230 ($81.95) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on DCC from GBX 7,700 ($101.29) to GBX 6,800 ($89.45) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on DCC from GBX 8,312 ($109.34) to GBX 8,963 ($117.90) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of DCC in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. DCC has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 7,234 ($95.16).

Shares of DCC opened at GBX 5,358 ($70.48) on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,155.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 6,288.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.52. DCC has a 52-week low of GBX 3,463 ($45.55) and a 52-week high of GBX 8,558.30 ($112.58). The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.70.

DCC plc provides sales, marketing, and support services worldwide. The company's DCC LPG segment sells and markets liquefied petroleum gas (LPG). This segment serves approximately 0.7 million customers. Its DCC Retail & Oil segment engages in the procurement, sale, marketing, and distribution of LPG; operation of retail petrol stations; and reselling of fuel cards.

