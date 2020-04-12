DAPS Coin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Major Exchanges (DAPS)

DAPS Coin (CURRENCY:DAPS) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Over the last seven days, DAPS Coin has traded down 7.5% against the U.S. dollar. One DAPS Coin token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including SWFT, Bitbox, Bitmart and txbit.io. DAPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $1.71 million and $47,786.00 worth of DAPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.80 or 0.00053777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0513 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $326.39 or 0.04614350 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.66 or 0.00065914 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00036978 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005557 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014055 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00009127 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003330 BTC.

About DAPS Coin

DAPS Coin (CRYPTO:DAPS) is a token. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2019. DAPS Coin’s total supply is 60,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 52,586,828,002 tokens. DAPS Coin’s official message board is dapscoin.com/daps-project-blog . DAPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @DAPScoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . DAPS Coin’s official website is officialdapscoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DAPS stands for Decentralized Anonymous Payment System. DAPS plans to revolutionize the blockchain world by merging previous successful, stress-tested protocols into a premiere privacy package. The DAPS chain will feature staking, Masternodes, full obfuscation (RingCt, Stealth addresses and Stealth transactions), and a unique work algorithm named Proof-Of-Audit. The goal of PoA is to maintain the Trustless standard of public blockchains, while being able to utilize end-to-end obfuscation. DAPS Coin hopes to introduce a new standard of Trustless governance, able to be expanded to other chains. The DAPS Project is a worldwide organization dedicated to building the DAPS coin mainnet and expanding cryptocurrency to mass audiences. Innovative outreach and measures to build a real-world ecosystem are just part of our vision. Financial privacy is not a privilege, it is a right. We hope to make a lasting impact not on blockchain, but the world. DAPS is more than a coin, but a culture.”

DAPS Coin Token Trading

DAPS Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbox, STEX, SWFT, Bitmart and txbit.io. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAPS Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DAPS Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

