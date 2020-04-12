Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) Receives $15.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.00.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CUTR shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Cutera from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cutera in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Cutera from $45.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

In other news, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 5,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $94,172.00. Also, Director J Daniel Plants purchased 23,855 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.13 per share, with a total value of $575,621.15. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $383,015.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 63,960 shares of company stock valued at $1,493,312. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 465,757 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $13,614,000 after buying an additional 95,597 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,548 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 633.9% in the 4th quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 148,779 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $5,327,000 after buying an additional 128,507 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Cutera in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,413 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

CUTR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.45. 298,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,751. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $193.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.11 and a beta of 1.71. Cutera has a 52-week low of $9.07 and a 52-week high of $39.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.07.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical device company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $51.80 million during the quarter. Cutera had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a negative return on equity of 28.68%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cutera will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services laser and other energy based aesthetics systems worldwide. The company offers enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions; excel HR platform, a hair removal solution for various skin types; and truSculpt, a high-powered radio frequency platform designed for deep tissue heating.

