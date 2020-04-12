CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. B. Riley also issued estimates for CUI Global’s Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on CUI Global from $2.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st.

NASDAQ:CUI opened at $0.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. CUI Global has a 1-year low of $0.48 and a 1-year high of $1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.52 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.97.

CUI Global (NASDAQ:CUI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.28. CUI Global had a negative return on equity of 31.05% and a negative net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $5.70 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUI. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in CUI Global during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its position in CUI Global by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 416,491 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $458,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of CUI Global by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 591,664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 30,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.31% of the company’s stock.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Power and Electromechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers power solutions that consists of external and embedded ac-dc power supplies, dc-dc converters, and intelligent control of energy products; components, including connectors, speakers, and buzzers; and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors, which addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries.

