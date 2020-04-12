CrypticCoin (CRYP) One Day Trading Volume Tops $22.00

CrypticCoin (CURRENCY:CRYP) traded up 217.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 12th. In the last seven days, CrypticCoin has traded 217.3% higher against the US dollar. CrypticCoin has a market cap of $626,771.04 and $22.00 worth of CrypticCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CrypticCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Exrates.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00525071 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00144912 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00077180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002501 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002508 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 41.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0962 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 62.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000722 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000071 BTC.

CrypticCoin Coin Profile

CrypticCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 30th, 2018. CrypticCoin’s total supply is 4,249,990,120 coins and its circulating supply is 2,549,994,072 coins. CrypticCoin’s official message board is crypticcoin.io/news . CrypticCoin’s official Twitter account is @CrypticCoin_io . The Reddit community for CrypticCoin is /r/crypticcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CrypticCoin’s official website is crypticcoin.io

CrypticCoin Coin Trading

CrypticCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Exrates and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrypticCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrypticCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrypticCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

