Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Given New C$0.30 Price Target at Scotiabank

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) had its price objective reduced by Scotiabank from C$0.75 to C$0.30 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on CR. National Bank Financial lowered Crew Energy from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$0.50 to C$0.25 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Cormark dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$1.25 to C$0.80 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Laurentian Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.85 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. TD Securities lifted their price target on Crew Energy from C$0.95 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Crew Energy from a speculative buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price target for the stock from C$1.00 to C$0.30 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$0.67.

TSE:CR opened at C$0.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.26 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.45. The firm has a market cap of $34.85 million and a P/E ratio of 2.91. Crew Energy has a 52-week low of C$0.14 and a 52-week high of C$1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.41.

Crew Energy (TSE:CR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$44.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$46.80 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Crew Energy will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Crew Energy news, Director John Albert Brussa bought 113,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.50 per share, with a total value of C$56,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 772,868 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$386,434. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 270,000 shares of company stock worth $130,230.

About Crew Energy

Crew Energy Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company primarily holds interests in assets located in the Montney area, which includes the Septimus/West Septimus, Tower, Groundbirch, Attachie, and Portage assets with 445 net sections with condensate, light oil, liquids-rich natural gas, and dry gas situated south and west of Fort St.

