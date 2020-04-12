Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) Receives $5.20 Average PT from Brokerages

Crescent Point Energy Corp (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.58.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Crescent Point Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Canaccord Genuity cut Crescent Point Energy to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Tudor Pickering cut Crescent Point Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Crescent Point Energy to a “sell” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crescent Point Energy during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Crescent Point Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 15,943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Crescent Point Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,050,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 19,500 shares during the last quarter. 38.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CPG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.02. The stock had a trading volume of 5,036,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,472,962. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $539.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.70 and a beta of 2.03. Crescent Point Energy has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $4.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.31.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. The company had revenue of $552.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $579.04 million. Crescent Point Energy had a positive return on equity of 6.19% and a negative net margin of 31.23%. Analysts predict that Crescent Point Energy will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

