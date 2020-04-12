Credit Suisse Group Trims St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Target Price to GBX 685

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 685 ($9.01) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

STJ has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 950 ($12.50) to GBX 800 ($10.52) and set a sector performer rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Friday, February 21st. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 900 ($11.84) to GBX 625 ($8.22) and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of St. James’s Place to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 1,153 ($15.17) to GBX 830 ($10.92) in a report on Monday, April 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. St. James’s Place currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 1,060.40 ($13.95).

St. James’s Place stock opened at GBX 825.20 ($10.86) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion and a PE ratio of 30.01. St. James’s Place has a twelve month low of GBX 614 ($8.08) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,777.50 ($23.38). The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 878.95 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,032.52.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of GBX 31.22 ($0.41) per share. This is a boost from St. James’s Place’s previous dividend of $18.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a yield of 2.96%. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.82%.

