Credit Suisse Group Trims RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) Target Price to GBX 510

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) had its target price trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 510 ($6.71) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on RSA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on RSA Insurance Group from GBX 635 ($8.35) to GBX 539 ($7.09) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of RSA Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 580.85 ($7.64).

Shares of LON RSA opened at GBX 381.10 ($5.01) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion and a PE ratio of 11.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.11. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of GBX 321.20 ($4.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 736.84 ($9.69). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 447.77 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 521.39.

RSA Insurance Group (LON:RSA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The insurance provider reported GBX 39.40 ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 40.70 ($0.54) by GBX (1.30) (($0.02)). Sell-side analysts anticipate that RSA Insurance Group will post 4942.9998575 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be paid a GBX 15.60 ($0.21) dividend. This is an increase from RSA Insurance Group’s previous dividend of $7.50. This represents a yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. RSA Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.95%.

In other news, insider Sonia Baxendale acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 671 ($8.83) per share, with a total value of £13,420 ($17,653.25).

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance products. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

