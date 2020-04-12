Credit Suisse Group Trims Barclays (LON:BARC) Target Price to GBX 125

Barclays (LON:BARC) had its price target trimmed by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 185 ($2.43) to GBX 125 ($1.64) in a report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 252 ($3.31) to GBX 206 ($2.71) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Barclays to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from GBX 220 ($2.89) to GBX 160 ($2.10) in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.83) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup raised shares of Barclays to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Barclays in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 180.33 ($2.37).

Shares of LON BARC opened at GBX 97.58 ($1.28) on Thursday. Barclays has a 12 month low of GBX 73.04 ($0.96) and a 12 month high of GBX 192.99 ($2.54). The firm has a market capitalization of $16.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 117.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 156.82.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of GBX 6 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a yield of 3.35%. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous dividend of $3.00. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.64%.

In other Barclays news, insider Michael Ashley acquired 36,685 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 136 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £49,891.60 ($65,629.57). Also, insider Mohamed A. El-Erian acquired 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 177 ($2.33) per share, for a total transaction of £194,700 ($256,116.81). Insiders have acquired a total of 346,615 shares of company stock worth $41,134,878 in the last 90 days.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, including retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

