Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF)

Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports.

“ZuRICH (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Die Schweizer Bank Credit Suisse hat das Kursziel fur Zurich Insurance Group von 440 auf 380 Franken gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf Outperform” belassen. Das neue Kursziel fur den Versicherer reflektiere in erster Linie einen hoheren Risikoabschlag angesichts der jungsten Marktschwankungen, schrieb Analyst Farooq Hanif in einer am Donnerstag vorliegenden Studie. Er sieht gegenwartig gute Einstiegschancen, auch wenn das Zurich-Papier im Vergleich mit anderen grossen Versicherern nicht gunstig erscheine./ajx/bek

Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / 04:32 / UTC

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 09.04.2020 / Uhrzeit in Studie nicht angegeben / Zeitzone in Studie nicht angegeben

Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”,” the firm’s analyst commented.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zurich Insurance Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th.

OTCMKTS:ZFSVF opened at $320.20 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $351.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $389.40. Zurich Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $259.50 and a 52-week high of $447.60.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Zurich Insurance Group stock. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Zurich Insurance Group AG (OTCMKTS:ZFSVF) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Zurich Insurance Group Company Profile

Zurich Insurance Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and related services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Property & Casualty Regions, Life Regions, Farmers, and Non-Core Businesses segments.

