Credit Suisse Group Lowers HSBC (LON:HSBA) to Neutral

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 515 ($6.77) price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 635 ($8.35).

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on HSBA. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of HSBC in a research report on Monday, April 6th. UBS Group reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 530 ($6.97) target price on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.87) to GBX 745 ($9.80) and set a conviction-buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an underweight rating on shares of HSBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of HSBC to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 542.67 ($7.14).

HSBC stock opened at GBX 428.85 ($5.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $87.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.49. HSBC has a one year low of GBX 5.76 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 741 ($9.75). The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 487.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 563.52.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous dividend of $0.10. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.35%.

In other news, insider Ewen Stevenson sold 69,758 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 452 ($5.95), for a total transaction of £315,306.16 ($414,767.38). Also, insider John Hinshaw sold 6,430 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 551 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £35,429.30 ($46,605.24). Insiders have sold a total of 129,640 shares of company stock valued at $64,454,610 in the last ninety days.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking and Wealth Management, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Private Banking segments. The Retail Banking and Wealth Management segment offers personal banking products and services, mortgages and loans, credit cards, insurance and investment products, savings products, international services, and wealth solutions and financial planning services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

