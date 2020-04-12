Credit Suisse Group Cuts Prudential (LON:PRU) Price Target to GBX 1,350

Prudential (LON:PRU) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 1,546 ($20.34) to GBX 1,350 ($17.76) in a report published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PRU. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Prudential from GBX 1,560 ($20.52) to GBX 1,050 ($13.81) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) target price on Prudential and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,619 ($21.30) target price on shares of Prudential in a report on Monday, March 30th. Macquarie began coverage on Prudential in a report on Friday, December 20th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,790 ($23.55) target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on Prudential from GBX 1,550 ($20.39) to GBX 1,540 ($20.26) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,503.07 ($19.77).

Prudential stock opened at GBX 1,047 ($13.77) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.14. Prudential has a 52 week low of GBX 12.37 ($0.16) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,795 ($23.61). The company has a market capitalization of $27.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,085.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,327.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.26%.

In other news, insider Mike Wells sold 127,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,021 ($13.43), for a total value of £1,301,560.59 ($1,712,129.16). Insiders bought 48 shares of company stock valued at $56,615 over the last 90 days.

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of retail financial products and services, and asset management services in Asia, the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Africa. The company offers health and protection, as well as other life insurance products, including participating business; mutual funds; and personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management services.

