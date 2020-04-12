Credit Suisse Group Cuts Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) Price Target to GBX 40

Lloyds Banking Group (LON:LLOY) had its price objective decreased by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 60 ($0.79) to GBX 40 ($0.53) in a research note released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on LLOY. Deutsche Bank reiterated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 62 ($0.82) price objective on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 47 ($0.62) to GBX 46 ($0.61) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 88 ($1.16) to GBX 78 ($1.03) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 34 ($0.45) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 56.60 ($0.74).

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Shares of LLOY stock opened at GBX 33.39 ($0.44) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.82. Lloyds Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 27.70 ($0.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 73.66 ($0.97). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 40.32 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 54.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a yield of 4.03%. Lloyds Banking Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.88%.

In other news, insider William Chalmers sold 685,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59), for a total value of £308,414.70 ($405,702.05). Also, insider Sarah Legg purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 40 ($0.53) per share, with a total value of £62,000 ($81,557.48).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured consumer loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

Featured Story: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.