Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) a €5.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank (FRA:DBK) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on DBK. Morgan Stanley set a €6.00 ($6.98) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Independent Research set a €5.60 ($6.51) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €5.00 ($5.81) target price on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Berenberg Bank set a €4.50 ($5.23) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group set a €6.70 ($7.79) price target on Deutsche Bank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of €5.96 ($6.94).

Shares of DBK stock opened at €6.12 ($7.12) on Thursday. Deutsche Bank has a 1-year low of €12.36 ($14.37) and a 1-year high of €18.49 ($21.50). The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €6.63 and its 200 day moving average price is €7.11.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through three segments: Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Private & Commercial Bank (PCB), and Asset Management.

