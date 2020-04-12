Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Allianz (FRA:ALV) a €200.00 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank set a €245.00 ($284.88) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays set a €200.00 ($232.56) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €214.00 ($248.84) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €265.00 ($308.14) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €195.00 ($226.74) price target on Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Allianz currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €227.60 ($264.65).

FRA ALV opened at €164.88 ($191.72) on Thursday. Allianz has a 52-week low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 52-week high of €206.80 ($240.47). The business’s 50-day moving average price is €171.48 and its 200 day moving average price is €206.71.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

