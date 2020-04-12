CREDIT Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2,326.00 (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 6.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cat.Ex and BitForex. CREDIT has a market capitalization of $80,537.12 and $2,326.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CREDIT has traded up 29.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CREDIT alerts:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00068361 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded up 29.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000031 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000307 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0229 or 0.00000325 BTC.

CREDIT Profile

CREDIT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 30,825,710,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,297,373,342 coins. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. CREDIT’s official website is terra-credit.com.

Buying and Selling CREDIT

CREDIT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex and Cat.Ex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CREDIT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CREDIT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CREDIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CREDIT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.