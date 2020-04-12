Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

BAP has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Credicorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credicorp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Credicorp from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of NYSE BAP opened at $135.62 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $160.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.87. The company has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Credicorp has a 1 year low of $118.00 and a 1 year high of $242.80.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The bank reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by ($0.42). Credicorp had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp will post 15.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $8.4998 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This is a boost from Credicorp’s previous annual dividend of $3.76. Credicorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Credicorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,271,290 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $484,080,000 after buying an additional 11,994 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,108,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $449,276,000 after purchasing an additional 178,382 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,359,317 shares of the bank’s stock worth $283,336,000 after purchasing an additional 88,972 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,158,897 shares of the bank’s stock worth $246,995,000 after purchasing an additional 39,634 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Genesis Investment Management LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,093,929 shares of the bank’s stock worth $233,149,000 after purchasing an additional 180,650 shares during the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

